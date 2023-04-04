At least 20 treated after "smoke-related incident" at Beech Grove High School

BEECH GROVE — A "smoke-related incident" at Beech Grove High School this afternoon led to at least 20 injuries, according to Mayor Dennis Buckley.

The Mayor explained that crews are still working to find the source of the incident within the school.

One student, Beech Grove High School senior Jose Cheshier, explained that he was at lunch when the event started.

"We got a big whiff of it. It stinks. It just smelled like gas," Cheshier said.

In the immediate aftermath, the school put out the following information:

Beech Grove High School was evacuated due to concerns of a smoke related issue that was located inside Beech Grove High School. A number of emergency vehicles are currently onsite. All BGHS students have been evacuated to both the Beech Grove Community Center and Hornet Park Elementary School.

School buses have been called for pickup of bus-riding BGHS students. They will arrive on campus soon and BGHS students will be delivered home as soon as possible. Students who drove to school will be released in the next 15-20 minutes.

There may be a disruption to drop off times for our other schools. We will communicate any delays as they become known.

WRTV is working to learn additional details.