New cameras added to Decatur Township school bus arms, a reminder to drivers to stop both ways

DECATUR TOWNSHIP — Every year, a child gets hurt because someone did not stop when they were getting on or off the bus.

School is back in session, so that means drivers need to be aware of buses and the rules so children don't get hurt.

"When the four-way flashers start to come on, obviously that's a cue to the to the motorists out there to start slowing down because the stop arms are getting ready to come out," said Todd Scounce, Director of Transportation at Metropolitan School District of Decatur Township. "When you see those flashing lights, go ahead and push on the brake and start looking around for kids."

Unfortunately, not everyone stops on both sides when the flashing lights and stop arms are out, leading to close calls or worse.

"We have a few each week, we chart all that through the year and try to make sure we find our heavy spots and get our police involved in those locations to make sure that doesn't happen," said Scounce.

Sconce has exciting news for parents. The district has added new stop arm cameras to several buses to help hold those who don't stop accountable.

"They'll be able to catch a person if they do run the stop arm, they'll be able to see their face, their license plate as they go by, and it just be hopefully another deterrent, to just slow down and let the kids get to school safely," said Scounce.

He said it's a problem impacting districts locally and nationwide, and is asking people to pay attention as bus drivers try to get kids safely to and from school.

"It's very dangerous, and because the kids don't see that coming, a lot of times and the driver does everything they can to look in their mirrors and make sure things are safe. But, obviously, people are in a hurry nowadays, and again, when you see these big yellow buses stopping and those lights come on, be ready to slow down," he said.

"Safety is one of our pillars here at Decatur Township, and student safety is nothing we take shy. Our buses this year were rated out at 98% on the first run through on inspections, which is something we're proud of. It's one of the highest in Marion County. So, the stop arms will detour, obviously, a little problem that's global," Scounce added.

Decatur Township schools are also looking for more bus drivers. The starting pay is $23 an hour. The district currently has about 60 drivers.

Decatur Township students go back to school on Thursday.