Franklin Township elementary school files CPS report after complaints

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis school recently filed a Child Protective Services report after complaints were made that a visitor to a classroom inappropriately contacted students.

Following social media attention, specifically on TikTok, the school, South Creek Elementary School in Franklin Tonwship released a statement to parents and families of the school.

The pictured TikTok by KBDancer15 on TikTok has nearly 1,000 likes and 150 shares.

According to the school, the incident occurred in February inside a elementary school classroom.

The statement to parents reads:

"We are writing to address an incident that was alleged to have occurred in February of this school year at South Creek Elementary School. We understand that this situation has garnered the attention of our community and others outside our region on social media over the past couple of days.





The incident in question involved a visitor to an elementary classroom who was there to speak with students about a classroom connections activity. We took the situation seriously and addressed it directly with those involved. When the school administration was made aware of the allegation, a CPS report was filed.







Because this situation involves a student, we cannot share further details due to our legal need to maintain student confidentiality. What we can share is that we will continue to adhere to our policies governing school visitors.







This incident has led to questions about our management of school visitors. Please know that we screen every individual prior to permitting entrance into our schools, just like we did in this incident. We use the Safe Visitor program from Safe Hiring Solutions to scan driver’s licenses to verify that we are not allowing individuals of concern into our buildings.







We appreciate those who have spoken up and expressed their concerns. Please know that the safety and well-being of our students remain our top priority." South Creek Elementary

