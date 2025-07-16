Possible Franklin Township Google site rezoning petition postponed until August 20th

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — There's a possibility that more Indiana farmland could be converted into a center for technology.

Nearly 468 acres in Franklin Township could be the site of a Google data center along South Post Road, East Troy Avenue, Davis Road and Vandergriff Road.

A public hearing to rezone the area was postponed on Wednesday until August 20th.

The Metropolitan Development Commission will hear the petition plans for a data center campus development.

It includes manufacturing, research, water towers, overhead and underground powerlines, wastewater treatment facilities, utilities, agricultural uses, buildings and more.

It is called "Project Flo."

Cindy Mowery said the farmland was generational.

"I also went to school with those farmers that are selling and understand why they're selling," said Mowery.

She supports the idea.

"I'm ok with the data center. I just didn't want more homes out there. I think that the data center will not be as distraught or as intrusive as what additional homes would be," said Mowery.

Mowery wants the area to remain rural.

"When you start talking about additional schools, it's a lot more tax money, it's a lot more stress on the community, the roads, the infrastructures, all of that," said Mowery.

Others do not want a data center in their community.

"I think the environmental impact, like raises the most concerns for most people, like in these neighborhoods around here, because most of us are on wells," said Cynthia Allstatt.

Cynthia Allstatt said some neighbors are concerned about water supplies.

"If you drive around, you'll see that a lot of people, especially like down Northeastern when it turns to Vandergrift, a lot of people are feeling the same way, and you'll see these signs in their yards too," said Allstatt.

A Q&A between the city and company stated the site is expected to create hundreds of temporary construction jobs and 50 full-time positions.

It could take five to ten years to build, and when it is done, the company says it could hire 200 to 300 full-time employees.

DMD also questions how water will be supplied, energy consumption, construction and development plans.

It said those questions must be answered on August 20th.