INDOT announces plans to reopen I-465 southbound

INDIANAPOLIS — I-465 southbound on the city's southeast side will soon reopen.

On Friday, INDOT announced their plans to roll out the reopening of the interstate after a three week closure.

The closure of I-465 southbound between I-70 and I-65 on the southeast side started on May 31 as crews worked on pavement restoration and bridge work.

Now, three weeks later, the road is ready for traffic again.

Lanes and ramps will open between late Friday and Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, lane restriping will be done slightly north of the reopening — between 46th Street and I-70.

Don't breathe too easy though Hoosiers.

After a three week break, INDOT will close I-465 northbound through the same stretch. That closure is expected to start on July 12.

