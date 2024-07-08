Lawrence PD mourns sudden death of K-9 Justice

LAWRENCE — The Lawrence Police Department is mourning the loss of a beloved K9.

On Sunday, K9 Justice died after a medical emergency known as Gastric Dilatation and Volvulus (GDV) or more commonly known as Bloat.

Despite efforts from the VCA Beech Grove Animal Hospital staff and his handler, Sergeant Stu Bishop, Justice was unable to survive the medical emergency.

The department expressed gratitude to Loyal and True Pet Cremation Services by Loose Funeral Homes for their care of K( Justice.

