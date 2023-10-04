Lawrence police arrest woman who failed to maintain 25 feet from investigation, a new law in Indiana

LAWRENCE — Earlier this week, Lawrence police arrested a woman for breaking a law passed by state legislators this year.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Lawrence officers were serving a felony warrant when a woman continued to disobey a new law in Indiana thatrequires bystanders to back up 25 feet when police request it.

While they were moving the person arrested into an ambulance, the woman stepped near the officers. She was requested to move back at least 25 feet, according to court records.

When asked, the woman stated "This is an ambulance, not your police car." Police then detained the woman.

After being cuffed, the woman complained of the handcuffs being too tight, according to court documents. Officers loosened the handcuffs, only for the woman to pull her hand out.

The woman faces charges of escape, resisting law enforcement and unlawful encroachment of an investigation.

She has yet to be formally charged. Until she is, WRTV will not name her.