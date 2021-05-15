Silver Alert issued for missing man from Lawrence

LAWRENCE — A Silver Alert has been declared for a 60-year-old man last seen Friday afternoon in Lawrence.

Randy Murray is described as a white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes, according to the alert. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

He was last seen around 2 p.m. on May 14, 2021

Murray is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Lawrence Police Department at 317-454-7575.