Marion Co. Coroner shares photos of clothing in hopes of identifying John Doe

john doe clothes 1.png
Provided/Marion County Coroner's Office
The Coroner released these photos of clothing worn by a John Doe found dead on Dec. 12.
Posted at 10:23 PM, Dec 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-13 22:23:09-05

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner's Office is hoping photos of a man's clothing will help them identify a John Doe.

The man was found dead in the 1900 block of Bluff Road on Dec. 12. The coroner says fingerprints did not lead to a positive identification and facial identification cannot be performed due to condition of the body.

John Doe is a black male with short black hair, 5'10" and weighing around 136 pounds.

No identifying tattoos, scars, or medical artifacts were noted.

Anyone with information on the man's possible identity is asked to contact the coroner's office at 317-327-4744 or coroner@indy.gov .

john doe clothes 2.png
The clothing worn by John Doe, who was found dead on Dec. 12, 2022.

