INDIANAPOLIS — A total of 64 couples were joined in matrimony today at the Marion County Clerk's Office.

In celebration of Valentine's Day, the clerk's office hosted public wedding ceremonies to mark the day of romance. Both simple civil ceremonies and vow renewals were accepted.

Instead of paying an officiant fee, couples were asked to make a minimum contribution of $50 to the American Heart Associations "Go Red For Women" campaign.

The ceremonies raised $3,200.