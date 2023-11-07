Marion County voters share what brought them out to vote this Election Day

INDIANAPOLIS — Voting centers across Marion County are open and ready for you to cast your ballot.

Tuesday is the Municipal Election, primarily focusing on mayoral, as well as, city and town council races.

Blake Roebuck putting emphasis on ‘exercising' your right to vote.

“Democracy is not a spectator sport, make sure you get out there and be a part of the process," Roebuck said.

He got up before sunrise to work out, before casting his ballot at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site on Tuesday.

Roebuck is a member of the fitness club “November Project.”

Members meet Wednesdays and Fridays to get their blood pumping and legs moving in the morning.

Co-leader Jason Shaw says pedestrian safety, infrastructure and crime are some of the top issues on his mind when voting today.

“We’re really invested in the city. Not just as citizens, but as people who work out here every week. We make this city our gym and the one thing we wanna do is make sure that gym and that city is safe. No better way to do it than to come out and vote," Shaw said.

Stephanie Woods says education is what brought her out this morning.

“Change begins at the local level. I think that’s really really important that we understand the impact we can have within our local community and how that expands outward," Woods said.

The presidential site is one of the close to 200 places in Marion County you can vote.

President and CEO Charles Hyde says there’s no better place to go than the former home of a United States President.

He wants to remind folks that voting in the municipal election is just as important as the presidential.

“It’s our civic duty. When we think about our rights as citizens, it’s important to honor those obligations that we have. One of those obligations is to help chose those leaders that are going to help shape our communities in important ways," Hyde said.

All registered voters need to present a valid photo ID.

Doors will close at 6 p.m.

All mail ballots are due at an election board site by 6 p.m., as well.