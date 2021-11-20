MSD of Pike Township heads to Fall Break, no deal on teacher contracts

INDIANAPOLIS - Since WRTV began covering the back and forth happening at MSD of Pike Township over new teacher contracts, we've not been able to get specific numbers regarding the pay and benefits. Both sides, the district and Pike Classroom Teachers Association, did not feel it was useful to publicize those numbers. However, as negotiations have stretched past the November 15 statewide deadline to come to an agreement, we now know some of what PCTA is pushing back on.

WRTV

WRTV has confirmed Chris Ludy, president of PCTA, sent this to his members on November 19. It says the new offers from the administration do not increase base salaries for teachers from their last offer. The email goes on to say all the increases in the offers come in the form of one-time stipends. According to the email from Ludy, insurance premiums will increase by $100 a month.

WRTV has reached out to Ludy and the district for a comment on this latest update regarding their collective bargaining efforts. We have not heard back from either yet.

