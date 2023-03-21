Perry Township School Board approves next superintendent

PERRY TOWNSHIP — The Perry Township Schools Board of Education has voted to the approve the appointment of their new superintendent.

Dr. Patrick Spray will begin his role on July 1 following the retirement of current superintendent Pat Maples.

Mapes leaves the district after seven years.

Spray is currently the superintendent of Clark-Pleasant Community Schools.

“Perry Township Schools has a great reputation as a premier school district and I am honored to have been selected as the next superintendent,” Spray said. “As I have told many of my kindergarten friends when I read to them, the superintendent’s job is to be the ‘helper’ so that the most important people, our teachers, can do their jobs to teach students and help them grow as learners. I am excited to get to know the Perry team and serve this community of learners.”

“I am proud of what my team and I have been able to accomplish. Perry Township Schools is in great fiscal shape because of our intentional efforts,” said Mr. Mapes. “I’m confident that Dr. Spray will continue the important work of creating and maintaining a successful infrastructure to grow kids academically, socially and behaviorally. I’m truly grateful for the opportunity to serve the families of Perry Township.”