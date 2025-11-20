Pike Township neighbors oppose proposed data center

INDIANAPOLIS — Another Central Indiana neighborhood has joined the fight against data center development in its backyards.

There was an open house at the Pike Township Trustee's Office on Wednesday night, where neighbors got a chance to learn about what’s in store for their community.

American Tower tells WRTV it has submitted an application to the City-County Council to rezone a portion of the property where it currently has an existing tower.

If approved, American Tower plans to build what it calls a “small data center” within that area.

Megan Anderson lives minutes away from the property, which is located near W. 79th Street and Township Line Road.

“This data center will, unfortunately, remove a large swath of trees and forested area. That is an important barrier both for air pollution and also to keep water in the grounds and not in the roads," Anderson said.

Anderson is with Protect Pike Township, a group opposed to the data center development.

Her biggest concerns include the environmental impact, air pollution, water challenges and potential electric rate increases.

In an emailed statement to WRTV, an American Tower spokesperson said:

"We are committed to following all processes, legal requirements, and environmental regulations mandated by the City of Indianapolis/Marion County, and other state and national agencies and authorities. To respect local procedures, we will not make public statements about the project until the official review process is complete. All details will be shared during the community engagement sessions established by the City of Indianapolis/Marion County."

Katherine Smutzer has lived in Pike Township for 24 years and is concerned about how this will impact her home.

“I’d prefer not to have it. I’d like to keep the trees. I’d like to keep the animals. I’d like to keep my water safe. Just not see this go into our community," Smutzer said. “Our little nook that we live in, we’re on septic and well. I’m not really sure what a data center is gonna bring.”

WRTV

Protect Pike Township is collecting signatures and testimony for its petition against the project.

“We’re gonna keep pressure on our elected officials to make sure we have adequate protections from data center development," Anderson said.