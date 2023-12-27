Program helping Marion County residents with heating bills opens Jan. 1

INDIANAPOLIS — Residents of Marion County meeting certain income requirements will soon be able to receive assistance in paying their heating bills.

Starting on January 1, residents in Marion County who earn too much to qualify for government energy assistance programs and whose income is up to 225% of the federal poverty guideline are able to get assistance in paying for heat this winter.

This equals out to a gross income between $7,400-$8,200 for a one-person household over three months or $14,300 to $16,800 for a family of four.

"The program will help households amid inflation and increased energy costs," said Lydia Watson, United Way’s safe and affordable housing director.

To learn if you'll qualify, visit the United Way website.

The program runs through the end of May.

To contribute to the fund, visit here visit here.