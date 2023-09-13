Ben Davis basketball coach on leave during assault investigation

INDIANAPOLIS — A high school basketball coach who led the Ben Davis Giants to a state championship last season has been placed on leave.

Don Carlisle has been placed on leave by Wayne Township as he is investigated for his involvement in an encounter with student.

According to a police report, IMPD got a call last Thursday about an assault on the school grounds, but the assault happened the day prior.



IMPD and DCS are investigating the incident.

Wayne Township provided the following statement to WRTV.

The safety and well-being of students and employees is a top priority, and we take misconduct allegations very seriously. Upon learning of this allegation, we immediately reported it to the Indiana Department of Child Services. We are fully cooperating with authorities throughout their investigation and will continue to do so.

The employee in question is on leave during the investigation. We respect the right to privacy and due process of everyone involved.

We have no additional information to share at this time. We appreciate your patience as we cooperate with authorities on their investigation. We are fully committed to providing accurate information in a responsible manner and will share more details as we are able.