Wayne Township hosting free overdose rescue training tonight

INDIANAPOLIS — The Wayne Township Trustee's Office is hosting a free Naloxone training session for residents at 6 p.m. tonight.

The training, led by Overdose Lifeline is free and open to the public.

As the opioid crisis continues, many schools are gaining skills that can be used in emergency situations involving opioids.

According to the Marion County Health Department, there are approximately 20 drug overdose patients each day in Marion County and 2-3 deaths.

Today's training takes place at the Wayne Township Fire Department Training Center, 6448 W. Ohio Street, Indianapolis, IN.