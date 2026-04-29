Marion County’s 24/7 youth intervention center offers support for teens in crisis

INDIANAPOLIS — A new resource for teens in crisis is now expanding in Marion County.

The Marion County Family and Youth Intervention Center will now be open 24/7.

When there’s a situation that involves a teen having a crisis, officers don’t always have to make an arrest. Now they can take them here to this center, where the focus is on helping them, instead of punishment.

The Marion County Family and Youth Intervention Center serves youth ages 12 to 17, with a goal to connect them to resources that can help them reset in a calm environment.

“Parents weren’t picking up and so we had to call DCS, so aside from trying to minimize the kids interactions with law enforcement, we also want to minimize their interactions with DCS. Whereas before they went to juvenile detention or DCS office, now they can have a bed if they need it,” Lety Martinez, FYI Center Director said.

The center first opened in 2025, but officials believe keeping it open 24/7 will make a big difference with Indy’s youth. The youth can stay at the facility for up to 23 hours.

The center offers free clothes, food, referrals to primary care providers, and houses a total of 24 beds.

“As a matter of fact, if they’re exposed to the juvenile justice system, they have a higher probability of reoffending and that’s why it’s so important to steer kids away from the system in the first place, and connect them to resources,” Chief Tanya Terry said.

The kids are also connected to case management and educational support resources. The center accepts self-referrals, along with referrals from police and community groups.

“I think for them it’s a valuable time for them to see that someone cares about them, even if we’re not their family,” Martinez said.

The center could be just a first step in helping the youth. People who live in the community believe more needs to be done to reach out to youth before things can take a turn for the worst.

“We have to get our young people involved so we can stop the killing. I’m grateful that I live here, in this east side, 39 years, and I’ve been blessed to be safe, but a lot of mothers are losing children, and now even mothers are being killed, and fathers, community member Jamie Gonzalez said.

“It’s a huge step in the right direction. It steers them away from a dangerous and risky path and into a path that supported and guided,” Terry said.

So far, the facility has had more than 50 people use their services since they opened in September.