Marion launches crowdfunding campaign for new skate park

MARION, Ind. (WRTV) — The city of Marion is asking the community for their cash donations to build a new skate park.

The Grant County city has received most of the funding it needs through a parks bond grant. It is now asking the community to raise $50,000 to finish funding the park.

The skate park will be located at Hogin Park alongside the city’s existing trails. It will be built by Hunger Skateparks. Marion hopes that this skate park will help enhance their parks and attract new residents.

The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority is helping to support this project, and the state of Indiana will match every dollar raised for this fundraiser up to $50,000.

Marion, with 28,200 residents, is about an 80-minute drive northeast of downtown Indianapolis.