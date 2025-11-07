Mark Sanchez no longer with Fox Sports following Indianapolis arrest

INDIANAPOLIS — Fox Sports has confirmed that Mark Sanchez is no longer with the network following his arrest and criminal charges in Indianapolis.

"We can confirm that Mark Sanchez is no longer with the network. There will be no further comment at this time," a Fox Sports spokesperson said.

The 38-year-old former NFL quarterback was arrested in October after getting into a physical altercation with a 69-year-old truck driver in downtown Indianapolis.

Sanchez was in the city to call the Indianapolis Colts game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Fox Sports.

Criminal charges

Sanchez faces a felony battery charge and three misdemeanor charges following the October incident. Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears upgraded the battery charge once prosecutors became aware of the victim's medical condition.

"This was a situation that did not need to occur," Mears said. "We are literally talking about people fighting over a parking space."

According to court documents, Sanchez approached Perry Tole, who was servicing fryer oil at the Westin Hotel loading dock. Surveillance video shows Sanchez telling the driver he couldn't park there and climbing into the truck cab without permission.

The situation escalated when Sanchez allegedly shoved Tole, who then pepper-sprayed Sanchez. Tole told police he thought "this guy is trying to kill me" and pulled a knife, stabbing Sanchez multiple times during the fight.

Tole suffered a severe laceration that penetrated all the way through his left cheek. His attorney said Tole's speech and other functions have been affected by injuries to his mouth, jaw and face.

Prosecutors deemed Tole's actions to be self-defense and are not seeking charges against him.

Civil lawsuit

Tole's attorneys have also filed a civil suit against Sanchez and Fox Corporation for damages. The lawsuit accuses Fox of negligent hiring and supervision, claiming the network knew or should have known about Sanchez's "unfitness as an employee" and "propensity for drinking."

Trial scheduled

Sanchez has a final pre-trial hearing scheduled for December 2 and a jury trial set for December 11. He was released on bond and granted permission to travel but had to be booked and fingerprinted before leaving the state.

Sanchez played 10 seasons in the NFL after being drafted fifth overall by the New York Jets in 2009. He joined Fox Sports as a college football analyst in 2019 and moved to NFL games as an analyst in 2021.