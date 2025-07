Mark your calendars: Back-to-school start dates for Central Indiana schools

As summer comes to a close, families across Central Indiana are gearing up for the back-to-school season. To help you prepare, we’ve compiled a list of start dates for various school districts.

Knowing when classes start can help families organize schedules, plan for supply shopping, and prepare for after-school activities.

Marion County

Warren Township:

o Grades K-9: July 24

o Grades 10-12: July 25



Perry Township: July 30

Wayne Township: July 30

Decatur Township: July 31

Pike Township: July 31

Washington Township: July 31

Franklin Township: July 31

Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS): August 4

Lawrence Township: August 6



Boone County

Zionsville Community Schools: August 5

Lebanon Community Schools: August 7



Hamilton County

Noblesville: July 30

Sheridan: August 6

Carmel Clay Schools: August 6

Hamilton Southeastern: August 6

Westfield Washington: August 7

Hancock County

Greenfield-Central: July 30

New Palestine: August 1

Eastern Hancock: August 5

Mt. Vernon: August 6

Hendricks County

Avon: July 30

Brownsburg: July 30

Plainfield: July 30

Mill Creek: August 1

NorthWest Hendricks: August 4

Danville: August 6



Johnson County

Greenwood: July 30

Clark Pleasant: July 30

Center Grove: July 31

Franklin: August 6

Indian Creek: August 6

Edinburgh: August 6



Morgan County

Mooresville Consolidated: August 5

Monroe-Gregg: August 6

Eminence: August 6

Martinsville: August 7



Shelby County

Triton: July 30

Shelby Eastern: August 6

Southwestern Shelby: August 6

Shelbyville Central: August 6



Make sure to mark your calendars with these important dates and stay organized for a successful start to the school year in Central Indiana.