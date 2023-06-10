Marker to honor Indiana Revolutionary War veteran unveiled near Wanamaker

INDIANAPOLIS — A new marker in southeastern Indiana honors the state’s Revolutionary War veteran.

Robert Carr was born in Ireland and entered the Virginia Militia in 1780 as a Private.

In 1810 he moved to Franklin County in southeastern Indiana before settling in Marion County in 1831.

Carr died in 1833. The marker unveiled today sits at his final resting place in New Bethel Cemetery, near Wanamaker.

“What you are doing here today helps to preserve and tell the story of our founding patriots of our nation,” Indiana Daughters of the American Revolution State Vice Regent, Elaine Sholty, said. “Your message to future citizens is that this man’s life was purposeful and important to our collective history as Americans.”

Today’s ceremony was organized by the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).

It featured descendants of Carr from as far away as Arizona, Texas and New York.

