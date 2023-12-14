Marlin Jackson’s 'Fight for Life Foundation' gifts students with gifts during the holiday season

INDIANAPOLIS — Every student at IPS Frederick Douglass School received an early Christmas present during the school day on Thursday.

Each child selected two toys to take home, thanks to former Indianapolis Colts cornerback Marlin Jackson.

WRTV

Jackson knows the impact a strong connection can have on a child, especially during the holiday season.

“I had a lot of barriers within my community and household, so I know the power of those connections that are made between caring adults and children who are in need,” Jackson said. “I know what it can do for you in terms of your spirit, hope and belief.”

WRTV

He never knew his dad and mom were addicted to drugs. He moved from home to home.

“There were multiple times where I didn’t have any gifts at Christmas, or where gifts under the tree disappeared right before Christmas because my mother had an addiction issue,” Jackson said. “I lived with many different coaches, aunts, uncles, grandparents.”

WRTV

Through his foundation, ‘Fight for Life,’ Jackson hopes to bring some joy to students who might be going through the same struggles he faced as a child.

Food, toys, arts and crafts and more were provided for the students. It was the foundation’s 10th year gifting toys to children.

Jackson says about 2,500 toys were handed out at Frederick Douglass School, and more toys were handed out at another school. In total, 4,000 toys have been distributed throughout the week.

WRTV

The schools chosen to receive the gifts use Jackson’s Building Dreams Service, which is a program that allows students to anonymously tell administrators how they are feeling and what they are going through at home and in the classroom.

“The joy that we see today is what keeps me going. There’s a lot of work we do with technology and partnerships with schools, but it’s actually being with the kids that is the most impactful,” Jackson said.