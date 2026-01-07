Martin University Board of Trustees moves to liquidate assets

INDIANAPOLIS — A representative from Martin University has told WRTV that the board has chosen to liquidate some of its assets, facing uncertainty about the school's future.

In an Op-Ed published in the Indianapolis Recorder on Dec. 30, the Martin University Board of Trustees cited declining enrollment, increasing costs and accumulated debt, leaving the university without sufficient operating cash to continue operations, prompting to close in December.

"Even as we wind down operations, we remain open to supporters who are willing and able to assist in meaningful ways—financially and through enrollment— consistent with the fiduciary responsibilities we hold," The letter reads.

Read the full Op-Ed below.