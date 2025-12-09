Martin University to pause operations at end of current semester

INDIANAPOLIS – Martin University announced Tuesday that it will pause operations at the end of the current semester, citing financial and enrollment challenges.

The Board of Trustees made the decision as the university grapples with a significant reduction in student enrollment and mounting financial pressures, according to Board Chairman Joseph Perkins.

"Martin University's primary focus has always been on providing its students with an outstanding education and hiring the most qualified and talented faculty and staff possible," Perkins said. "A primary need of Martin's is for more community support. This includes funding for its vast first-generation college students who are fighting courageously to make a better life for their families."

The university operates without an endowment, making it particularly vulnerable to enrollment fluctuations and financial downturns.

Former President Sean Huddleston, who stepped down November 28 after more than six years at Martin, worked "tirelessly up to his last day" exploring options to sustain the university, Perkins said. Huddleston had previously announced his departure on September 10 to pursue other opportunities.

"Our Board appreciates the work Dr. Huddleston did to maintain the viability and mission of the institution for more than six years; however, the board now finds it necessary to work on a plan regarding the university's future," Perkins stated.

Classes will discontinue at the university's campus at 2186 North Sherman Drive when the current semester ends.

Despite the pause in operations, board members say they are exploring strategic options to minimize disruption to currently enrolled students and seeking ways to continue Martin's mission of serving underrepresented populations in higher education.

The university is seeking community support to help maintain operations through December. Those wishing to contribute can visit https://www.martin.edu and click "donate."