Martindale Brightwood Community Development Corporation unveils new office space

INDIANAPOLIS — The Martindale Brightwood Community Development Corporation held a grand opening celebration for their new office on Saturday.

The non-profit moved into a shopping complex off Massachusetts Avenue and North Sherman Drive two months ago. They provide housing, workforce and small business resources to people in the community.

“To own a building was a dream before I even came here four years ago,” Amina Pierson, CEO and Executive Director of Martindale Brightwood Community Development Corporation, said. “This is something we have full ownership of. We can call it home and extend our services.”

WRTV

Pierson says in the past, the organization had to use other space to do their programming.

“It was cramped. All our staff couldn’t come to work on the same day,” Pierson said. “A lot of our participants use wheelchairs and canes, and this is a joy to our hearts that this space is adequate for them.”

The organization plans to serve more residents through training and education workshops.

“We want the community to know we are their partners,” Pierson said.

For more information on the Martindale Brightwood Community Development Corporation, click here.