Martindale-Brightwood pushes against proposed data center, councilor still supports project

MARTINDALE-BRIGHTWOOD — Residents on the east side are sharing how they feel about a proposed data center on North Sherman Drive.

Martindale-Brightwood residents do not want a data center in their neighborhood. They said they've been working too hard to improve the quality of life for residents.

"It's a community of love and a community of growth and dependency as families. We're going to fight to hold on to that," said Sabae Martin.

Sabae Martin grew up in Martindale-Brightwood. She and other residents are fighting against Metrobloks, the company that is hoping to build a $500 million data center off Sherman Drive, an area that is currently vacant.

"We say no to the data center," said Elizabeth Gore.

Metrobloks said it wants to build infrastructure to keep pace with the demands of AI and digital growth.

It calls Indianapolis an emerging, cost-effective Midwest data center hub, one that is driven by tax incentives and competitive power pricing.

It said the data center would bring $10 million of additional property tax revenues with the new construction.

Metrobloks promises to pay for power upgrades, not to draw groundwater from the neighborhood and to run a quiet operation.

Martindale-Brightwood neighbors don't buy it.

"We stand together. Martindale Brightwood refuses to be a dumping ground for harmful development. our community has spent decades rebuilding from contamination, extraction and environmental injustice," said Sierra Johnson.

"I'm just shocked that they'll do it right within the inner city. I understand that there is a need for data centers just because of the AI, and you know, producing that technology, but why do it in an inner city that may affect all the residents around the actual data center?" said Immanuel Ivey, One Voice board member.

Despite opposition, Councilor Ron Gibson says he supports the project.

“This project brings new life to a site that has been vacant for far too long. Metrobloks’ plan brings investment, infrastructure upgrades, and energy to a part of the community that deserves attention. I appreciate their willingness to work with residents and be clear about their approach. My focus is making sure any development fits the neighborhood and delivers real, lasting benefits for all who live here,” said Councilor Gibson.

"It's very frustrating because when you already know that it's going to do damage, why do you want to support it, and why, as an elected official, would you want to support it when you know that your residents and your constituents don't want it?" said Sabae Martin.

An attorney for Metrobloks said the company does not have a comment at this time.

A public hearing for the proposed site is scheduled for December 11.