Martindale Brightwood residents host porch parties to celebrate Quality of Life Plan

INDIANAPOLIS — Martindale Brightwood residents are celebrating a plan to make community members healthier and safer.

They gathered on Thursday at more than a dozen locations to connect and learn how they can get involved.

"This is a 20 years in the works. There's so many good things happen. Now we're ready to show it," said resident Aster Bekele. "Like a flower, we are starting to bloom."

Restoration, resilience and revitalization are how residents describe Martindale Brightwood and its 5 year Quality of Life plan.

It's the first plan certified by the city. There are ten areas of focus.



Youth engagement Workforce development Public safety Neighborhood engagement Housing & infrastructure Health & wellness Environmental justice Education Economic development Arts& culture

Thursday kicked off the celebration with porch parties at 13 locations representing the pillars.

"This isn't our first Quality of Life plan. We just updated it for 2025 through 2030. We can see new paved roads, a new library, a new Frederick Douglass Park family center, but a lot of stuff we don't see or hear about," said Immanuel Ivey of Edna Martin Christian Center.

Ivey continued, "This is a great opportunity to shed the light on the movement around the goals and strategies that we would like to accomplish, but also so individuals can really see or hear the story, but also feel the impact that this plan has for the community of Martindale Brightwood."

Residents learned that part of the message could save lives because a major focus is on their health.

"Specifically, Martindale Brightwood, that 46218 area. We know this is the area a lot of times that we have high diabetes, high blood pressure, all those things that's causing these chronic illnesses. I want us to start focusing on those," said State Representative Robin Shackleford.

Reginald Wesley, with IU Health, visits barbershops and pantries in the neighborhood. He works to gain trust while screening for high blood pressure, which is known as a silent killer.

"There are a number of reasons why people may not be coming to IU Health. Either they don't have insurance, they're under insured, or maybe you're like me you have good insurance, but your deductible is so high you feel like you don't have insurance. And just historically, there have been a lot of wrongs that the medical industry has committed against people that look like me," Wesley said.

"Instead of waiting on people to come to IU Health, we wanna get out into the community and meet people where they are, another thing that we know is," he said.