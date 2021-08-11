Martinsville High School football players in quarantine, scrimmage canceled

MARTINSVILLE — Members of the JV and Varsity football teams at Martinsville High School are under quarantine, and that's affecting this year's football schedule.

Jayne Burke, Director of Community Relations and Publicity for the MSD of Martinsville, says unvaccinated members of the teams have been quarantined for 10 days. The district's first day of classes was Wednesday.

A scrimmage scheduled for Friday, August 13 has been canceled, and the season opener football game has been moved from August 20 to August 21.

"We are working closely with our Morgan County Health Dept and will adhere to their guidelines. In addition, all the school districts within Morgan County are collaborating with each other and the Morgan County Department of Health in an effort to keep our students and staff safe," Burke said in an email.

Burke says masks are recommended, but not required for students and staff.