Martinsville Police Department mourns sudden loss of K9 Kimber after 5 years of service

MARTINSVILLE — The Martinsville Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its most beloved members, K9 Kimber.

The service dog passed away after succumbing to a sudden and untreatable illness, the department said. Kimber was put to sleep while surrounded by her handler, family, and close friends.

Kimber served alongside Officer Michelle Weaver for the past five years, specializing in narcotics detection and community outreach.

“Kimber brought joy to countless people, particularly children, as she attended events like school visits and the county fair,” the department said in a statement. “Her enthusiasm and friendly nature made her an invaluable presence within our community.”

The Martinsville Police Department said Kimber was escorted through the city on her way to the veterinary clinic before her passing.

“This loss is deeply felt not only by Officer Weaver and her family but also by the officers who worked alongside Kimber every day,” the department said. “We ask that you keep Officer Weaver, her family, and all of our officers in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate this incredibly difficult time.”