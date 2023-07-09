Martinsville resident, pet dog killed in house fire

MARTINSVILLE — A Martinsville resident and their dog are dead after their house caught fire on Friday night.

Morgan County Public Safety Dispatch received a call reporting a residence fire with entrapment in the 900 block of South Home Avenue at 9:28 p.m.

Officers with the Martinsville Police Department attempted to rescue the resident. They say conditions rapidly deteriorated and attempts were unsuccessful.

Martinsville Fire Department firefighters, along with the Washington Township Fire Department, brought the fire under control within five minutes.

The resident and their pet dog were confirmed to be dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

There is no further information at this time.

