Martinsville store serves free ice cream to first responders after storms

MARTINSVILLE — Martinsville was one of the hardest hit areas of Indiana during Friday night's storm. A local store that lost power decided to treat first responders to free ice cream and offer a steep discount to customers before their ice cream melted.

Martinsville Candy Kitchen has been in business selling ice cream, candy and baked goods for 140 years.

The store's power went out Friday night after the storms hit.

Due to the power being out, the freezers holding their ice cream were no longer running.

"We were going to lose it anyways," Martinsville Candy Kitchen owner John Badger said. "So we thought, it'd be a good idea to give it away to the community."

They served ice cream for $2 to customers and for free to first responders.

Badger says the store was able to get rid of almost all of their ice cream, as more than 400 people showed up to the store on Saturday.

As of Sunday, the store's power is still out and the store is closed. Duke Energy says Martinsville, Sullivan County, and Franklin can expect to have power restored by Monday at 6 p.m.

Badger says he hopes to be open by tomorrow.

"We gotta sell our Easter candy. We have a lot of customers that come to us for their candy," Badger said.

Updates on reopening will be provided on the store's Facebookpage.

Morgan County thanked Martinsville Candy Kitchen along with several other restaurants that provided free meals to first responders in a Facebook post.

