Mary J. Blige announces Indianapolis date for 2025 tour

INDIANAPOLIS — Grammy and Emmy award-winning artist Mary J. Blige has announced four new shows for her "For My Fans Tour," including a stop in Indianapolis.

Blige, affectionately known as the “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul,” will perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on April 21. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 28, at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.

Fans can expect to hear a mix of Blige's classic hits like “Be Without You,” “Family Affair,” and “Real Love,” along with new tracks from her album Gratitude.

The tour celebrates the journey of Blige's career while expressing gratitude to her loyal fans.

VIP packages will also be available, offering premium tickets, access to a VIP Lounge, exclusive merchandise, and more. For details, visit vipnation.com.