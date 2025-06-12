Mass Ave businesses prepare for Indy Pride Parade

INDIANAPOLIS — If you look in any direction on Massachusetts Avenue, you’ll see rainbow flags lining the streets.

“Proudly, proudly show that,” The Ball & Biscuit bartender Damon Richards said. “Especially at a time like today, we want to have solidarity. Hand in hand. Arm in arm. Be with the people we want to put our faith into.”

The kickoff to Indy Pride Weekend is the parade this Saturday.

Richards says it's usually an early start.

“I’m not a morning person, but I get up at 6:30, get ready and come out. Everyone is just ready to share their energy, share their love," he said.

WRTV

Indy Pride anticipates the parade brings up to 60,000 people every year, making it one of the largest celebrations of the LGBTQ community in the state.

The parade starts at the intersection of Mass Ave. and College Ave. and ends at the intersection of Delaware St. and Michigan St.

Stouts Footwear is on the route.

“We get the foot traffic. We get a lot of people walking down the strip, wanting to see what’s in here. This gives people a chance to come in and enjoy something that’s a very great cause," Store Manager Aaron Hunter said.

Hunter says even after the parade, people tend to linger and explore the shops on Mass Ave.

WRTV

“Especially when they’re cleaning up and things like that. They wanna see the bird. They wanna see Ripley. They wanna see all the shoes we have," he said.

Over at Vicino, preparations for the weekend have already begun.

“We do have staff show up earlier. We stock up. We partner with our vendors to make sure we have enough product on hand. Our kitchen staff, our bar staff is working as of today for everything they have to make sure is ready for Pride," Managing Partner Gus Vazquez said.

The weekend is jam-packed with more than just Pride festivities.

“This year Pride happens to coincide with a lot of local events. Friday night we have Zoobilation at the Zoo, we have a Pacers home game, Saturday morning is Pride and Sunday is Father’s Day," he said.