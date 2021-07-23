MassAvely Different Sidewalk Sale happening this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — Come one, come all! Massachsetts Avenue in downtown Indianapolis will be hosting its Massavely Different Sidewalk Sale this weekend!

The outdoor event takes place this Saturday, July 24, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The event will feature over 20 Mass Ave. merchants on over six city blocks, bringing great summer sales and featured items out onto small tables.

Be sure to look for the colorful balloons at each stop!

More than 15 local artists will be exhibiting at the former Art Bank parking lot, at Penrose on Mass Apartment Building, and the District Theatre. There will also include face painting and air-brushed tattoos for the kids!

Live, pop-up performances will be there by Indy Fringe magicians, musicians and an improv comedian at Davlan Park, The District Theatre and at the former Art Bank.

A free vinyasa yoga class by The Hot Room at Davlan Park will take place at 10 a.m. Make sure you reserve your spot at thehotroom.com and be sure to stop by their pop-up tent for 25% yoga merchandise at the old Hedge Row patio!