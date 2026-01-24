Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Massive fire damages auto businesses on near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A four-hour fire damaged three automotive businesses Friday night on Indianapolis' near northwest side, requiring 97 firefighters to battle the blaze.

Indianapolis Fire Department crews responded to Llantas El Centauro at 3241 Lafayette Road at 6:26 p.m. after multiple calls reported heavy fire and smoke from the body shop.

The structure houses three businesses: a body shop, tire shop and auto sales business.

Ten workers were inside when the fire started but all evacuated safely. Several were alerted to leave by IMPD officers who happened to be passing by, according to fire officials.

Four occupants were checked for smoke inhalation at the scene and released.

Heavy smoke and fire were showing through the roof when the first unit arrived. The incident was marked as a working fire at 6:26 p.m.

Firefighters initially took defensive positions due to the intensity of the blaze. A second alarm was called at 6:40 p.m.

Division Chief Joe Ermert ordered all companies to evacuate the area around the structure at 6:52 p.m. as conditions worsened.

Crews didn't transition to offensive operations until 9:02 p.m. The fire was finally brought under control at 10:48 p.m.

A total of 28 IFD units responded along with assistance from Pike Township, Speedway and Wayne Township fire departments.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works provided salt trucks for icy roads and a backhoe to move debris. IndyGo provided a warming bus for firefighters.

The cause remains under investigation by IFD and IMPD fire investigators.

