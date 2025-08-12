Mayor Hogset introduces 2026 budget, nearly $2 billion, with no tax increase

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis’ Mayor Joe Hogsett introduced a nearly $2-billion-dollar budget at Monday’s city-county council meeting. There will be no tax increases and no loss of federal grants and funding for the city, especially considering new financial pressures.

It's the 9th budget under Mayor Hogsett.

"Since 2016, we together have passed a total of eight consecutive fully funded and fully balanced budgets, all without a tax increase at all, not a single tax increase on the residents of our city," Hogsett said.

And this 2026 $1.7 billion budget, Mayor Hogsett said, will do the same.

"Ensuring that our taxpayer dollars go farther and that we can invest more and cut less this year, that is more important than ever," Hogsett said.

Hogsett said the budget will continue to support initiatives in key areas of public safety, infrastructure, housing, economic development and quality of life.

"This fiscal package also includes $8 million to allow the Metropolitan Emergency Services Agency (MESA) to replace many of our tornado sirens that require repair," said Hogset. "Our proposed 2026 budget dedicates $10 million of new revenue to road improvements because now is the time, and an additional $10 million in this budget package will further support initiatives to help our unhoused neighbors."

According to the Mayor, the city's income tax revenue has surpassed property taxes. With SB1 bringing many changes and concerns about funding for Indiana cities, he said Indy is prepared, with $153 million in emergency funds.

"We are working together. To elevate our city. Our home, Indianapolis. To new heights," Hogsett said.