400 summer job openings at Indy Parks

INDIANAPOLIS — Today, Mayor Joe Hogsett and Indy Parks announced up to 400 summer job opportunities across Indianapolis parks. Available positions include lifeguards, pool managers, camp counselors, food program staff, and more.

Indy Parks has so many opportunities available to our young people looking to spend their summers in the sun,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “A job at one of our city’s many parks also promises to equip them with the skills and work experience they will need to forge a path of success. And, most importantly, young people will learn firsthand the value of working for the direct benefit and betterment of their community.”

Lifeguards start at $15 per hour, pool managers at $16.50, and camp counselors at $14. A $500 sign-on bonus is available for eligible positions until April 4, with a $250 bonus after that. Applicants must be at least 16 years old, although some roles require candidates to be 18.

Job fairs will be held to connect residents with these summer positions:

Christian Park (4200 English Ave): March 24 – March 29, daily from 12 PM to 7 PM.

Thatcher Park (4649 W Vermont St.): April 5 from 12 PM – 3 PM.

Interested individuals can apply at parks.indy.gov/summerjobs.

Note: The pool at Willard Park will not open in 2025 due to construction related to the IndyGo Blue Line Project.

