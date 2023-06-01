Mayor Hogsett announces nearly $4 million to go to 12 projects across Indy for the 2023 INIP

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced nearly $4 million will go towards 12 projects across the city as part of the 2023 Indianapolis Neighborhood Infrastructure Partnership (INIP).

“These projects represent another step in the City’s commitment to pedestrian safety and quality of life improvements for all Marion County residents,” Indy DPW Director Brandon Herget said.

The projects chosen for this year total nearly $4 million, with more than $1.8 million coming from Indy DPW funds.

Officials say since the start of the program in 2018, the INIP program has awarded more than $12 million in matching grants to help fund more than 60 projects across Marion County.

The 2023 INIP projects include:



Englewood Community Development Corporation: Asphalt paving and sidewalk improvements in the area around five multi-family developments underway on the east side.

Health & Hospital Corporation: Two sidewalk projects at the expanding Health & Hospital Corporation campus near Rural and 38 th streets.

streets. IndyGo Foundation: 76 bus stops on the near east side will receive improvements that will bring them to ACA compliance.

IUPUI: A new multi-use path will be constructed along the east side of University Boulevard between Indiana Avenue and Michigan Street.

Matchbook Learning: The charter school is repurposing two abandoned buildings near the intersection of Indiana Avenue and 14th Street. This INIP project will rehabilitate two blocks of sidewalk between the buildings along Rembrandt Street.

MDS of Wayne Township: A new sidewalk on the south side of West Bradbury Avenue will connect Mars Hill Street and Holt Road.

Park Fletcher Ground Maintenance Fund: Road repairs to Southern Avenue and Fortune Circle East, not far from Indianapolis International Airport on the southwest side.

Ridge Hill Trails HOA: Resurfacing throughout the neighborhood on the far south side.

Tempus College Park Plaza: Repaving of Depauw Boulevard and Purdue Road to help with inbound and outbound traffic out of the business park.

Town of Clermont: Sidewalks along six Clermont streets will receive facelifts.

Town of Homecroft: Madison Drive will be resurfaced and repaired at Loretta Drive.

Town of Meridian Hills: A new sidewalk will be installed on 75th Street between Meridian and Pennsylvania streets.

The City’s matching dollars for the INIP projects are funded by Hogsett’s five-year $1.1 billion plan set to bring improvements to Indianapolis roads, bridges, stormwater system and bike and pedestrian infrastructure.

Indy DPW says with construction season in full swing, road maintenance and construction workers are on Indianapolis streets in larger numbers.

Indy DPW encourages drivers to watch for orange barrels and cones and slow down through construction zones.

For more information on the 2023 INIP, click here.

