Mayor Hogsett announces pay raises for election day workers

INDIANAPOLIS — Election day poll workers will receive a pay raise for the upcoming 2024 general election, Mayor Hogsett announced Tuesday.

Pay for election day clerks will increase from $100 to $180 per day, while pay for election day inspectors will increase from $200 to $240 per day.

“Free and fair elections are the very cornerstone of our democracy, and they would not be possible without the election workers who dedicate their time to working at vote centers across Marion County,” said Mayor Hogsett.

Poll workers in Marion County must meet the following requirements:



Be a registered voter of Marion County (exception: high school students).

Inspectors must attend training provided by the Election Board.

Clerks are strongly encouraged to attend training, as some procedures may change between elections.

Work a full day, from setup to tear down, as an Inspector or Clerk on Election Day. Half-day shifts are available for Clerks only.

Have access to transportation.

Registered Marion County voters interested in working on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, can click here to complete an application.

