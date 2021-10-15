Mayor Hogsett announces plan to invest $16.5 million in city parks playgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS — 27 Indianapolis parks are getting playground makeovers.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced on Thursday a plan to invest $16.5 million in playground repairs and renovations.

The City said a playground overhaul could cost up to $800,000.

“Too many of our playgrounds, basketball courts, and tennis courts are underfunded and in need of repair,” Mayor Hogsett said. “With the American Rescue Plan funding unanimously passed by the City-County Council, we can bring them up to date and looking better than ever.”

“The pandemic has only highlighted the need for safe and accessible park spaces for everyone in our community,” said City-County Councilor Kristin Jones. “As a member of the City-County Council and the Council’s Parks and Recreation Committee, I’m proud to work alongside Mayor Hogsett and Indy Parks to renovate these spaces that have been well-loved through the years.”

Hard courts for basketball and tennis will also be upgraded.

The playgrounds and courts that will benefit from this round of funding include:

Bluff Park



Bowman Park



Brookside Memorial Grove



Brookside Park



Centennial & Groff Park



Christina Oaks Park



Clayton & LaSalle Park



Denver Park



Forest Manor Park



Frank Young Park



Gateway West Park



Gustafson Park



John Ed Park



Lentz Park



McCarty Triangle Park



Municipal Gardens



Orange Park



Oscar Charleston Park



Porter Park