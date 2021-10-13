Mayor Hogsett, Indy Dept. of Public Works team up to prep for upcoming snow season

INDIANAPOLIS — Mayor Joe Hogsett and the Indianapolis Dept. of Public Works teamed up for an event Tuesday highlighting the preparations being made ahead of this year's winter season by the Indy Snow Force drivers.

"Indy's Snow Force is fully prepared for the winter season ahead," Hogsett said. "And for all of their hard work, they have the appreciation of every motorist, bus driver, and traveler that passes through our city safely and without incident."

Indy Snow Force will be executing their annual "mock snow fight" at the end of the month or early next month just before the first winter weather event of the year hits the Circle City. Drivers can expect to see the snow plows out on the road during this exercise.

The Indianapolis Dept. of Public Works also unveiled the names of four new snow trucks, which were submitted and voted on by the community. The name with the highest number of votes was 'Will Plower.' The other three names chosen were 'Larry Brrrrrd,' 'Buzz Iceclear,' and 'Blizzard Wizard.'

Decals with each new name will be added to each of the four new snow trucks this year.