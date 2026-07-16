Mayor Hogsett vetoes Marion County wheel tax, vehicle registration fee increase

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced Thursday he has vetoed a proposal in favor of increasing vehicle registration-related taxes proposed by the City-County Council.

Hogsett announced his decision in a post on X.

Proposal 192, of the Vehicle Excise Surtax and Wheel Tax, passed a council committee with a vote of 14-10 on July 6.

Under the wheel-tax proposal, most Marion County drivers with vehicles under 11,000 pounds would pay a flat $100 annual fee when registering their vehicles. Larger vehicles would be subject to the county wheel tax with a flat annual fee of $240.

Hogsett said in his announcement he disapproved of the proposal, pointing at rising cost-of-living for Indianapolis residents as part of his reason to veto.

With the veto, the proposal will return to the City-County Council for reconsideration.

Statement from the Indianapolis City-County Council