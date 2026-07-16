Mayor Hogsett vetoes Marion County wheel tax, vehicle registration fee increase

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced Thursday he has vetoed a proposal in favor of increasing vehicle registration-related taxes proposed by the City-County Council.
Hogsett announced his decision in a post on X.
Proposal 192, of the Vehicle Excise Surtax and Wheel Tax, passed a council committee with a vote of 14-10 on July 6.
Under the wheel-tax proposal, most Marion County drivers with vehicles under 11,000 pounds would pay a flat $100 annual fee when registering their vehicles. Larger vehicles would be subject to the county wheel tax with a flat annual fee of $240.
Hogsett said in his announcement he disapproved of the proposal, pointing at rising cost-of-living for Indianapolis residents as part of his reason to veto.
With the veto, the proposal will return to the City-County Council for reconsideration.
Statement from the Indianapolis City-County Council
The Indianapolis City-County Council acknowledges the Mayor’s veto of Proposal 192.In accordance with the City’s legislative process, the proposal will return to the full Council for reconsideration. Following a review of the Mayor’s veto message, the Council will conduct a vote on whether to override the veto. Under Council rules, an override requires the affirmative vote of 17 Council members.The Council remains committed to fulfilling its legislative responsibilities through a transparent and deliberative process.In exercising this veto, we look forward to receiving the mayor’s plan to fund the city’s infrastructure improvements, as required to obtain the state matching grant. Information on the timing of the veto override vote will be communicated through the Council’s regular public meeting process.