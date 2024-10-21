McCordsville Police Department's new headquarters is nearly ready

MCCORDSVILLE — The town of McCordsville has grown from fewer than 1,000 residents in 1990 to about 10,000 today. The town's police department is about to grow as well.

The McCordsville Police Department is moving from its space in town hall to a standalone headquarters near the McCord Square development and Mount Comfort Road. The police department hosted an open house through the new building on Monday and estimates it will move in next month.

Chief Paul Casey said the headquarters has 18,000 square feet, more than ten times the amount of space the department has in McCordsville Town Hall. The building includes a gym, a firing range, and a large evidence locker.

The police department was founded in 1988 and Casey has been a part of the department for nearly its entire existence. He said the new headquarters is needed to recruit new officers while the town continues to boom.

"I like to say we are prepared today for it," Casey said. "As we continue to grow, we continue the need to recruit and this will be a great tool to show everyone that we're ready to take those applicants and get the people we need to run the department effectively."

According to Casey, the police department has 19 full-time officers and the capacity to hire three more.