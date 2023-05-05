McCormick's Creek State Park provided update on tornado damage suffered in MArch

SPENCER — More than a month after tornadoes ripped through Indiana, the cleanup continues for many.

On Friday, McCormick’s Creek State Park shared an update on their property’s rehabilitation.

In their message they shared the following statement:

“We sincerely appreciate the ongoing support the park has received. Over 500 people have offered their assistance by registering as volunteers! Unfortunately, countless trees damaged by the storm present ongoing risks that currently limit our ability to welcome volunteers to assist in the clean-up of closed areas. We look forward to working with the community in the reopening of our campground and the entire trail system, but safety remains our top priority.”

With many still wanting to help, the park shared ways for people to continue to help.



Register as a volunteer at on.IN.gov/INStateParksVolunteer to learn about upcoming opportunities to support the park through your skills and efforts.

Consider donating at www.in.gov/dnr/state-parks/how-you-can-help/donating/

Support our non-profit partner, the Friends of McCormick’s Creek State Park. Their work supports a wide range of the park’s efforts to protect, interpret, and share our park’s resources.

As the park continues to clean, there are still multiple closures within the area.

The following is a full list of what is opened and closed.

The Canyon Inn is open and provides lodging and dining facilities.

The Nature Center is open and naturalist programming has resumed.

The Saddle Barn is open and ready to welcome riders.

Family cabins, as well as Camp McCormick and Camp NaWaKwa are open and available for reservation. Those with reservations impacted by storm damage are being contacted.

Beech Grove Shelter and Friendly Recreation Building remain closed until further notice. All other shelters and recreation buildings at the park are open.

The campground remains closed, for your safety and the safety of park staff, please respect all closure signs.

Trails:

