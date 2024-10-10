Meals on Wheels of Central Indiana now serving people in recovery from addiction

INDIANAPOLIS — Meals on Wheels of Central Indiana has served the community for decades.

Now, they are serving a new population of people in recovery from addiction. A population that is often food insecure.

“A lot of them are living with being malnourished and a lot of them are applying for SNAP benefits and food stamps,” David Carpenter, the Director of Quality at Meals on Wheels of Central Indiana, said. “So, we are able to support them until those benefits kick in."

Carpenter runs the NO Limits Recovery Program. To him, this program is personal.

"Being somebody in recovery, living with substance use disorder,” Carpenter said. “[This program] is named after a good friend and coworker of mine, Nate Otolski. That's what the NO in NO Limits to Recovery stands for."

Otolski used to work at Meals On Wheels. It was his idea to serve people in recovery. He passed away due to an overdose two-years-ago.

Now. that idea is a reality. NO Limits to Recovery was launched in July, and the program is already serving 20 clients, with more expected to be served in the future.

"So far 100% of respondents have indicated that yes, this is making a difference and allowing them to focus on the next right thing,” Carpenter said.

Meals On Wheels has other programs to serve people with HIV and those living with cancer who are below the poverty line. The organization says it is always looking to help people in need.

"Where we see the communities that are needing us the most, we will expand where that works out,” Pat Sevanc, with Meals on Wheels of Central Indiana, said. “We want to help every individual that needs food. We can help get medically tailored meals and get them on a better path to a healthier life."

The program is funded for two years, and Carpenter hopes to see it expand across the state. A program that will live on in the name of someone who means so much to the recovery community.

"Every time someone gets a meal, and they open it, that's the memory of Nate right there,” Carpenter said.

The NO Limits Recovery Program delivers 10 meals once a week to people in recovery. They also receive pantry staple items, too.

For more details on the program, click here.