Mechanic dies after dump truck rolls over onto him on I-465

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a dump truck rolled over onto him as he was working underneath it.

Indiana State Police dispatchers received a 911 call about a man being run over by a dump truck at 2:09 a.m.

Upon arrival, first responders located a “severely injured and unresponsive man” lying on the shoulder of the roadway.

An investigation by state police shows the dump truck had been disabled on the side of I-465 eastbound near mile-marker 3.3.

A mechanic, identified as 23-year-old Lane Grant, of Greenville, arrived and began working on the truck.

As he was working, the truck began to roll, trapping Grant between the rear tandem wheels.

Police say there were no other vehicles involved in the crash. The incident is still under investigation.

The eastbound lanes of I-465 were restricted for nearly four hours during the investigation. All lanes have since reopened.