Mechanical issue causes fire on IU Indy basketball team’s bus; No injuries reported

INDIANAPOLIS — The IU Indianapolis men’s basketball team is safe after their bus caught fire during their commute home on Sunday.

The IU Indy’s athletic department says as the team was on its way back from a game against Northern Kentucky, the bus caught fire due to a mechanical issue.

All members of the team, as well as staff members, evacuated the bus safely, IU Indy says. There were no injuries,

Another bus made the drive down to pick the team up and take them to campus.