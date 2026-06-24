Medical emergency suspected in fatal crash at Connersville gas station

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (WRTV) -- A male driver died Wednesday afternoon after his vehicle crashed at a Speedway gas station, the Connersville Police Department said in a social media post.

The crash happened at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday at the station at the intersection of East 30th Street, State Road 1/Park Road, and North Central Avenue, said the post from Detective Clint Brown.

Preliminary findings suggested the driver experienced a medical emergency, leading to a loss of control of the vehicle. He was taken in critical condition to a Connersville hospital, where he died a short time later.

Callers to dispatchers reported an unconscious male at the gas station. Police were told the vehicle was traveling north on State Road 1 at a high rate of speed before continuing northwest through the intersection. The post said the car then left the road, crossed a grass barrier on the south side of the Speedway lot, and veered left, impacting a wall along the west side of the parking lot.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office will do testing to determine what caused the crash, police said.

The post did not name the driver, at the family's request, or give his age. "This is to respect their privacy and allow proper notification to family members," the post said.

The post also did not say what type of vehicle was involved, but other social media posts showed it was a truck.

No other injuries or damage to private property were reported as a result of the crash.

Connersville, a Fayette County city of 13,300 residents, is about an 80-minute drive east-northeast of downtown Indianapolis.