Meet Astrid, Valka and Ravdna: Indianapolis Zoo's new cheetah girls

INDIANAPOLIS — Three new faces are roaming the Plains at The Indianapolis Zoo.

Sisters, Astrid, Valka and Ravdna were welcomed to the cheetah yard this week. The three came from Fossil Rim Wildlife Center in Texas.

"The weather was purr-fect for them to go out & explore their new habitat," the zoo said in a social media post.

According to the zoo, the three were hesitant at first but they eventually ventured out to explore their new surroundings. However, Ravda is still a little shy around people.

Visit the zoo's website for more information.

